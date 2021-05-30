Uniontown
Donald Delmar "Jake" Landman, 75, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, on the evening of Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
He was born April 7, 1946, in Connellsville, a son of the late Donald P. and Eleanor E. Wilson Landman.
He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Jean M. Kubachka Landman; loving father of Lisa A. (Greg) Edwards of State College and Julie A. (Tony) Trayter of Hopwood; grandfather of Jackson (18) and Ava (12) Edwards and Zachary (14) Trayter; brother of Nancy (Joe) Demniak of Durham, N.C. and Patty (Bob) Payne of Masontown; brother-in-law of Joyce (Steve) Houff of Williamsburg, Va. and Susan (Donald) Stalnaker of Uniontown; uncle of Jason (Kim) Brauns of Blacksburg, Va. and Dustin (Meghan) Stalnaker of Rochester, N.Y.
Don was pre-deceased by his in-laws, John F. and Stella J. Kubachka of Uniontown; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Maust Jr. of Uniontown.
Don was a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania where he had received a scholarship to play football after high school. He served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and played baseball, football and basketball while in the service for the base team at Williams Air Force Base in Maricopa County, near Chandler, Ariz.
He married the love of his life, Jean, as he liked to call her, and they lived together there while she taught elementary school until their return to Pennsylvania in late 1970. In 1975, he completed his college degree after returning from the service. He was an American History, Government and World Cultures teacher at Laurel Highlands Junior High and then High School where he retired after 30 years of teaching service.
He served as the Laurel Highlands Fillies Girls' fast-pitch Softball Team during the 1980s, joyfully coaching many young women and including his daughters in the experience.
He was beloved and remembered by so many former students, players and colleagues, who he always took time to visit with when they crossed paths. Don (Jake, Mr. Landman and any other nickname that he answered to) could rarely go anywhere locally without running into a former student or longtime friend smiling and happy to see him. Known by so many people growing up in Mt. Independence, attending North Union High School, serving as a longtime member of the Uniontown Free Methodist Church and as an avid and talented golfer and life member of Duck Hollow (Colonial) Golf Course.
He treasured his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, three wonderful grandchildren and extended family. He was very close to his two sisters and husbands, and his wife's families as well. His daughters will always have happy memories of growing up with him making every event special and memorable. Known as "Pap" to his grandchildren, he adored each of them tremendously and they knew his love. Pap spent special time with each grandchild every time he was with them.
He lived his life with genuine kindness and generosity for everyone. He was friendly and made people feel special, often with a unique and embraced nickname. He lived simply but was rich in a life full of no regrets, no bitterness and no judgements. He was accepting, supportive and helpful with a great, infectious laugh, a gift for singing old songs and hymns and for treating everyone with respect and integrity. Children loved his presence; at 6"3' he was a gentle giant, and they knew it and adored him. He will be missed and remembered fondly by so many.
His wife, Jean, was truly his best friend and they were fortunate to retire together and spend every day together.
Thank you to all who befriended him and knew him. He was truly a man to remember and larger than life in every way. He loved his Lord and loved life and he would only want those he knew to remember him with a smile and a good story.
Family and friends will be received in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, in the funeral home, with Pastor Chuck McLaughlin officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery where military honors will be accorded.
The family wishes to thank the Dunbar EMTs for their efforts. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations for academic purpose would be welcome and appreciated to the Community Foundation of Fayette County, 5 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. In the memo line, please include "In Memory of Don "Jake" Landman." Donations can also be made in his memory to the Uniontown Free Methodist Church, 30 Euclid Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. On behalf of our family, we thank you for thinking of us and keeping us in your prayers at this time.
