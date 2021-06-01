Donald Delmar Landman

Uniontown
Donald Delmar "Jake" Landman, 75, of Uniontown, passed away, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext. Uniontown. A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2 in the funeral home with Pastor Chuck McLaughlin officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery where military honors will be accorded. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
