Donald E. Clements Sr., 87, of Dunbar, died Monday, February 3, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born February 21, 1932, in Dunbar, a son of Charles Clements and Ruth Martin Clements.
He retired as an electrician from Anchor Hocking Cap.
He was a veteran, having served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Surviving are children Gaye (Harold) Hair, Donald (Cheryl) Clements Jr. and Richard Clements; sister Joyce (Billy) Klink; brother Charles Clements; sister-in-law Caroline (Billy) Rhodes; 10 grandchildren, Christy (Leon) Mowry, Brian (Tiffany) Smith, Shannon (Jerry) Brame, Shawn Clements and fiance Donna, Jason (Kristy) Clements, Jamie (Joe) Druciak, Emily Clements, Karen (Chuck) Clark, Harold Richard (Jean) Hair, Benjamin (Jen) Hair; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; aunt Loretta Martin; Christina Hair, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife Edna Joanne Martin Clements; daughter Marlene.
Friends will be received for a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, in Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church, Dunbar, with the Rev. Tim Rogers officiating. Military Rites accorded at the church following the Celebration of Life by the Honor Guard of Amvets Post 103, Hopwood.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
