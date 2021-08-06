Youngwood
Donald E. Crago Sr., 86, of Youngwood, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
He was born April 27, 1935, in Uniontown, a son of the late Lloyd and Evelyn Langley Crago.
Don was a graduate of Redstone High School class of 1953. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Berlin Conflict, from 1957 to 1963. He retired as a lineman for West Penn Power after 40 years.
He was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church of Youngwood. Don and his wife enjoyed traveling across the country and spending time with one another. He enjoyed spending his winters in Florida while working at Disney.
Don was always very active in his community. He was a proud life member of the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department for 63 years, he served as past president for 26 years and was also a part of many committees and other various offices. He was a past Youngwood borough council president and board member for 22 years. He was a past board member for Mutual Aid, a member of the Mohawk Fireman's Association, a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge 562 of Scottdale, a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Pittsburgh, a 50-year member of Tall Cedars 77 Westmoreland Forrest and a member of the Eastern Star William E. Gelston Chapter 435.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, David Krynicky; and brother-in-law, Frank Johnson.
Don was a true family man. His family brought him true happiness. He will be remembered and missed by his loving wife of 64 years, Bernadine Crago of Youngwood; his children, Donald Crago Jr. and wife Debbie of Frankford, Del., Faith Krynicky of Youngwood and Lloyd Crago and wife Beth of Youngwood; his beloved grandchildren, Danny, Dustin, Ryan (Christy), Kayla (Nick) and Heather (Brian); his great-grandchildren, Dylan, Xavier, Maggie, Emily, Jo, Logan; and a great-grandson on the way. Don is also survived by his sister Marlene Johnson of Uniontown; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, True and Jim Byers of Uniontown; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gap and Cheryl Pringle of Villages, Fla.; his special cousin, Beverly and Bill McCusker of Manases, Va. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 6, in the C. RICHARD MCCAULEY FUNERAL HOME, 101 S. 4th Street, Youngwood. A fireman's service and funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 7, in the Christ United Methodist Church, 100 Lincoln Street, Youngwood, with Pastor Paul Funk officiating.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department.
