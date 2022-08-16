Donald E. Hager

Farmington
Donald E. “Donnie” Hager, 77, of Farmington, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was born October 21, 1945, in Uniontown. He was the son of the late Earl E. Jr. and Hazel Rexroad Hager.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by siblings: Marvin, David and Sharon Hager.
He is survived by his children, Thomas E. (Stacie) Hager of Farmington, Jeffrey C. (Karen) of New Port News, Virginia, Todd J. (Lisa) of Farmington, and Christa D. (Jeff) Hager of Friendsville, Md.
He is also survived by his siblings: Shirley (Steamer) Vanbreman, Faye (Leroy) Glisan, Elaine (Rex) Miller and Brenda (Ray) Williams; grandchildren: Tyler, Devin, Brittnie and Lakin; great-grandchildren: Waylon, Evi June, Colt, Bentley, Crew, Luke and Layla.
Donnie was a retired woodsman and welder for Hazemag USA Inc. He was a member of the Wharton Township Hunting and Fishing Club and he enjoyed watching wildlife, most of all, bears.
All arrangements are private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
