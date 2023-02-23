Smock
Donald E. Mayne, 76, of Smock, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
Donald was born November 11, 1946, in Uniontown, a son of Daniel and Nora Nose Mayne.
Donald is survived by his wife, Donna Boyd Mayne; children, Donald Mayne of Cleveland, Ohio, Daniel Mayne of Cleveland, Ohio, and Marina Hayes and fiance Frank of Smock; stepsons, Matthew Mayne of Raleigh, N.C., and David Boyd and wife Jennifer of Uniontown; stepdaughters, Elise Yoder of Smock, and Amanda Dawson of Smock; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Roger Mayne of the Canary Islands; his dog, Buddy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director.
A memorial service will be held from 3 to 6 pm. Saturday, February 25, in Fairview United Methodist Church, Grindstone. Interment is private.
