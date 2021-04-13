Donald E. Murphy Jr.

Dunbar
Donald E. "PJ" Murphy Jr., 35, of Dunbar, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born October 16, 1985, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Donald E. Murphy Sr. and Marcella Hall Murphy.
Surviving are his sisters, Melissa (Jesse) Murphy-Williams, Virginia "Sissy LouLou" Murphy (Kenneth Oaks), Dawn (Jason) Siple; five nephews, Christopher, Devin, Jayden, Tristyn, Kamryn; lifetime fur friend, Candy, his baby sweetheart; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents; maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the hour of funeral service, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating, Thursday, April 15, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donald's name are suggested to Downs Syndrome or Autism Awareness organizations as this is what "PJ" would want.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
