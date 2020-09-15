Donald E. Murphy Sr.

Dunbar
Donald E. "Prink" Murphy Sr., 74, of Dunbar, died Friday, September 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh VA Medical Center in Oakland.
He was born October 7, 1945, in Dunbar, a son of Lindsey Murphy and Bessie Hall Murphy.
He worked as a fabricator for Bakers Machine & Welding.
Prink was a veteran who served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
Surviving are his children, Melissa Murphy-Williams (Jesse), Virginia Murphy (Kenneth Oaks), Dawn Siple (Jason), Donald Murphy Jr; grandchildren Christopher, Devin, Jayden, Tristyn, Kamryn; sisters Mary, Caroline, Nancy, Lilly; brothers Randy, Sheldon; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife Marcella Hall Murphy; sisters Bessie, Anna, Betty, Sarah, Priscilla; brother Kenneth.
Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, September 17, and from 9 a.m. to noon, the time of a funeral service, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating, Friday, September 18, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Military rites accorded by Amvets Post 103.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to a favorite charity.
