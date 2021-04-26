Donald E. Nicklow

Connellsville
Donald E. "Donnie" Nicklow, 66 of Connellsville went to be with the Lord on Saturday April 24, 2021.
He was born January 18, 1955 in Connellsville. He was the beloved husband of Shawnee J. Zur Nicklow for 46 years.
He is also survived by his two children; his daughter Dawn Ulery and her husband John Ulery and his son Jared Nicklow and his husband Dan Carnack, along with his four grandchildren, Rilyn and Westin Miller and Jonathon and Michael Ulery.
He was the son of the late Donald E. and Ruth Younkin Nicklow and brother of the late Douglas A. Nicklow.
Donnie was a a graduate of Connellsville High School and the Summit Theological Seminary. He served his country as an Army Medic in the National Guard.
Donald was employed by Allied Feed Mills in Everson, Pa. and later by Anchor Hocking in Connellsville.
Donnie served the Lord as an Ordained Minister for 31 years from 1983-2014, preaching at many churches in several states.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4, 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville where services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Joseph Wingrove, Jr. officiating, followed by interment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, Pa. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
