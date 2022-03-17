Star Junction
Donald E. Reho, 71, of Star Junction, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home.
Born July 21, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, he was the son of the late John and Wilda Eberts Reho.
A lifelong resident of Star Junction, Donald was a civil engineer for many companies. He was a handyman who enjoyed building decks and doing outside work.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Suhan Reho, to whom he was married to for 47 years; his children, Jennifer and Bridget Diemar of Pittsburgh, Patrick Reho of Star Junction, Heather and Ahren Fleck of Houston, Tex., Christopher and Valerie Reho of Richmond, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, John and Bonnell Reho; and two grandchildren, Gabriel and Gavin Fleck.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
