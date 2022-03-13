Donald E. Yarish

Carmichaels
Donald "Don" E. Yarish, 90, of Carmichaels, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va..
He was born September 21, 1931, in Crucible, a son of the late Stephen J. and Anna Olschesky Yarish.
Don was a 1949 graduate of Cumberland Township High School in Carmichaels, and resided in Cumberland Township nearly all of his life. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant.
Don retired in 1994 from the former Emerald Mine in Waynesburg. He served as president of the mine safety committee, and as financial secretary for the United Mine Workers of America local union #2258. In addition, Don served Greene County as treasurer and prothonotary, and was a longtime Greene County Democratic committeeman, serving the office of chairman. He was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Carmichaels.
On June 15, 1957, he married Joan L. Nagy, who died on December 27, 2014.
Surviving are two daughters, Marianna Tekavec of Morgantown, W.Va., and Donna Marie Yarish Calvert of Carmichaels; three grandchildren, Arianna Calvert, Gunnar Calvert and Sarah Tekavec; three sisters, Nancy Finfrock of Toledo, Ohio, Judy Holop of Brunswick, Ohio and Joyce Kopinsky of Toledo, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Anna Yarish of Fairfax, Va.; and beloved friends, Allen and Dorothy Vozel, Barry Cox and Dave Coder.
Deceased are two brothers, William Yarish and Jack L. Yarish; two sisters, Florence Yarish who died in infancy, and Jean E. Hall; his step-mother, Freda Yarish; a son-in-law, Thomas Tekavec and brothers-in-law, Don Finfrock, Al Holop, Joseph Kopinsky and Roger Hall.
Family and friends are welcome to visit with the family from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, 408 Route 88, Carmichaels, with the Rev. James Farnan as celebrant. Interment of his cremains will follow at 2 p.m. at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels, with military honors accorded by the Greene County Honor Guard and the U.S. Army.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.