Brownsville
Donald Eugene Peters, 68, of Brownsville, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
He was born on January 29, 1953 in Brownsville to the late William and Ruth Bloom Peters.
Donald was a proud United States Marine Corp Veteran.
He was a member and finance officer for American Legion Post 940 and a member of Brownsville Sportsmen Club.
He is survived by five children, Kumi Blackwell, Heather Peters, Stephanie Helmuth, Erica Peters, and Terry Peters; 18 grandchildren, a great-granddaughter; brother, Fred Peters; special nephew, John Peters; numerous other nieces and nephews; and a good friend, Ricky Bella.
He was predeceased by brothers, William and Thomas.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA, from 4 to 7 p.m on Wednesday December 29. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 940, 838, 275. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Legion Post 940.
