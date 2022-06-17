Connellsville
Donald F. Bruening, 91, of Connellsville, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home.
He was born August 11, 1930 in Everett, a son of the late Edmund A. and Rachel Manges Bruening.
Don was a 1949 graduate of Connellsville High School. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving in the Korean War from 1952-1956, where he received the Soldiers Medal.
He was retired from Anchor Hocking Glass, working in the shipping department.
He was a member of VFW Post #21 of Connellsville where he was a Silver Legacy Lifetime Member.
He is survived by his children: Marsha Vinoverski and her husband Martin of West Leisenring, Russell E. Bruening of Connellsville, Lee D. Cornell and his wife Lisa of Long Beach, N.Y. and Frederick Bruening and his wife Kristen of New Enterprise; 16 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Don was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia A. Miner Bruening; his second wife, Shirley Younkin Cornell Bruening; daughter, Debra J. Thomas Rodman; sister, Thelma Bittner; and brothers: Robert, Ed, Dick and Jack Bruening.
Family and friends will be received in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the hour of services, on Saturday, with Rev. Stuart Adams officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park. Military Honors will be accorded by the Connellsville VFW and American Legion Honor Guard.
To offer a condolence or remembrance visit brooksfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.