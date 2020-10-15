Donald F. Tomasek

Smock
Donald F. "Donnie" Tomasek, 78, of Smock, passed away peacefully, at his home, with his loving wife and family at his side.
He was born April 11, 1942, in Uniontown, a son of the late Frank and Elizabeth Blake Tomasek.
Donnie is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Eileen Little Tomasek; four children, Tammy Stewart and husband Keith, Tracey Phares and husband Eric, Cindy Tomasek and Mindy Lowther, Jennifer Martin and Danny Thorpe; four grandchildren, Ashley Shroyer and husband Devin, Harvey "Bub" Phares and girlfriend Tabitha, Emily Martin and John Martin; four great-grandchildren, Miracle Shroyer, Devin Shroyer Jr., Nichole Shroyer and Masyn Shroyer; four sisters, Louise Nichols and husband Charles, Elaine Joseph, Lucy Berdar, Janet Colaiuta. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Ricky Lee
Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by two sisters, Sally Bliss and Betty Francis; two brothers, Elmer Tomasek and Clarence Tomasek.
Friends will be received in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at which time a Funeral Service will be held, officiated by Joyce Brant. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
