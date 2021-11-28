Donald Franks

Masontown
Donald "Doc" Franks was born in Masontown, on March 20, 1937 to Eugene Franks, Sr., and Deina Nocenti Franks, and passed away November 21, 2021, at his home in Masontown.
He earned his bachelors degree in mathematics from California State College. He then earned his masters in mathematics and his principal certification from West Virginia University. Lastly, he earned his Ph.D. in mathematics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He taught algebra, geometry, trigonometry, and calculus for 35 years at Albert Gallatin High School.
After he retired from the public school system, Doc continued his educational career as a professor of mathematics at Penn-State Fayette, Waynesburg College and California University of Pennsylvania.
His last request was to not list his age in his obituary. He wanted his readers to "just do the math".
He was as passionate about coaching football as he was about education. Doc coached at Albert Gallatin High School for 20 years, compiling a 168-15-11 record. The Colonials were five times undefeated; conference champions in 1970, 1979, and 1980; and WPIAL-AA champions 1974. He was the recipient of the Dapper Dan award in 1974. He was inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame, the Western Pennsylvania Chapter Sports Hall of Fame, and the PA Big 33 Coaches Hall of Fame.
He was a devoted husband to Trish, his wife of 62 years. They cared and protected each other, and finally passed one day apart.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Eugene Franks, Jr.; sister, Linda Chucksa; and nephew, John Chucksa, Jr.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Dawn Rae Franks; grandson, Benjamin Franks; sister-in-law, Beverly Franks; and brother-in-law, John Chucksa, Sr.; nephews, Robert Chucksa and Gene (Carla) Franks; niece, Kimberly Franks Zumerling; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown.
