Donald H. Davis, 93 of Dawson (Lower Tyrone Township), passed away at 8:16 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 in Hillside Manor, Uniontown. Donald was born December 15, 1927 at Layton, in Perry Township, a son of the late Wayne Allen and Margaret Pearl Layton Davis.
He was married to Audra Lenore Kelley Davis, who passed away on January 9, 2014.
Donald was a devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
He was retired from US Steel's Homestead Works where he was employed as a maintenance man and millwright. For many years he worked the family farm on Banning Road, and was a lifelong member of the Bryan United Methodist Church.
A veteran of WWII, he served his country in the US Air Force and was a member of the Mount Pleasant American Legion Post.
Donald enjoyed listening to Johnny Cash, playing Church dartball, farming, hunting, and trips to Canada to hunt black bear.
Donald will be sadly missed by his loving family; his two children, Dennis Allen Davis and wife Marian, and Colleen Keyser and husband Mark, all of Dawson/Lower Tyrone Township; his two grandchildren, Matthew Ryan Davis and wife Joy and Kelley Lynn Firmstone and husband Rob; his two step-grandchildren, Kara Firmstone, and Zach Firmstone and wife Courtney; his three great grandchildren, Mason, Madison, and Maddox; and his two step-great grandchildren, Zach and Trenton.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the RALPH E. GALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 501 RAILROAD STREET, DAWSON (724-529-2611 / http://www.fergusonfunerals.com).
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday with Rev. Ed Sutton officiating.
Graveside Committal service and interment will follow in Cochran Cemetery next to his wife with full military honors bestowed by the Scottdale-Everson Honor Guard. Love Lasts Forever!
