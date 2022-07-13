Grindstone
Donald J. Glover, 84, of Grindstone, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. Born February 9, 1938 in Alvy, W.Va., he was the son of the late Harold K. and Beulah Roberts Glover.
A lifelong resident of Grindstone, Donald was a musician with numerous local bands, could always be found tinkering with anything mechanical or electrical on cars or electrical devices, enjoyed flint lock hunting and gardening, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his great-grandchildren, Zelda and Bobby.
He is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Albert James and Gina Glover of Butner, N.C., Charles and Angie Glover of Star Junction and Edward “Brad” Glover of Belle Vernon; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren due in September; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Dolores Glover of Hiller; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and Ulrich Setz and Becky and Roy Kahl of Hiller.
He is preceded in death by his infant twin brother, Jack; brother, Bob Glover; and sister, Shirley Little.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC., Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
