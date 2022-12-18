Chestnut Ridge
Donald Kane Bare, 81, of Chestnut Ridge, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Laurel Ridge Nursing Center.
Donald was born October 16, 1941, in Fort Holabird, Md., to the late James Charles Bare and Iva Carrie Gordy Bare.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his ex-wife, Mary Joanne Lutz Bare; five brothers: Fred Bare, Jack Bare, Charles Bare, Joe Bare and Lloyd Warfield; a sister, Iva Bernadine King; and two children, Joseph Bare and Donna Marie Bare Perry.
He is survived by three brothers, Jesse Bare (wife Myra), Sam Bare and Lee Bare; two children, Tammy Lynn Bare and Donald (Tim) Bare; daughter-in-law, Marna Bare; and son-in-law, Robert Perry; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a veteran of Vietnam, having served in the United Stated Army, 2nd battalion, 44th Artillary. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he became an active member in the VFW, the DAV, the Amvets, the Berlin / Ocean City Jaycees and the American Legion. While in the American Legion, Donald also acted as Post Commander for the American Legion post 148 in Essex, Md. and American Legion post 175 in Washington.
Donald worked in law enforcement in many different capacities over the years, serving as a Deputy Federal Marshall, as well running Suburban Investigations out of Ocean City, Md. He also was an active member in multiple volunteer organizations including: The Boy Scouts of America as a Scoutmaster, The Fayette County Sheriffs Search and Rescue team, The Westmoreland / Fayette / Allegheny County Animal Response team and served as Fire Police Captain with the Tower Hill #2 volunteer fire department for many years.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, 19 Legion Street, Republic, with a service to be held at 3 p.m., officiated by Roger Diehl of the Allison Church of the Nazarene. Following the service a repast will be held at the Tower Hill #2 VFD, at 241 Hopewell Road, Merrittstown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made in Donald’s name to any of the following organizations: Tower Hill #2 VFD, The Fayette County Animal response team, Fayette County Sheriffs Search and Rescue team or the American Legion.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
