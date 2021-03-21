Uniontown
Donald Kraus, 85, of Uniontown, died as a result of heart failure Thursday, March 18, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital, with his family by his side. He was born May 13, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Elmer and Ethel Betcher Kraus.
Donald was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, and the Uniontown Chamber of Commerce. He served in the United States Navy Reserve and also in the United States Army. For 30 years he was employed as an assistant district manager for J.C. Penney Co. before retiring.
Donald really loved golfing. He was very particular about caring for his lawn and his car. He could fix just about anything, and enjoyed sharing his knowledge to help others. His family and friends knew that he could be relied upon in any situation. Donald idolized his grandchildren, and looked forward to their Saturday visits, where they shared breakfast and memorable times.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Roseanne M. Kraus; their children, Jerry A. Kraus (Janice) of Cheswick and Wendy Barber (Robert) of Uniontown; grandchildren Joshua, Nicole, Sarah, Crystal and Frank; a great-grandson, Jacob; a sister, Laura Zirke and a brother, Raymond Kraus, both of Ohio.
In accordance with his wishes, private funeral services will be held for his immediate family in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of other tributes, please make contributions in his memory to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at stjude.org.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
