Bethlehem
Donald L. Gaskey, 92, of Bethlehem, formerly of Daisytown, was called home on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
He was born on November 26, 1930, in Daisytown, son of the late Frank and Rose Micklow Gaskey.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Rizak Gaskey; brother, Charles Gaskey; and sisters, Rena Gaskey Conaway and Rose Gaskey.
Left to cherish Donald’s memory are his son, Bruce Gaskey; daughter, Sherie Gaskey Pierce; and son, Greg Gaskey.
Per Donald’s request, funeral services were held privately for his family, in the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.