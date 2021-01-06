formerly of Markleysburg
Donald L. Hersom, 78, of Maine, went peacefully on to be with his Lord Saturday, January 2, 2021. We lost the patriarch of our family, our dad, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was born April 18, 1942, a son of Lester and Maryann King Hersom.
Donald was a resident of Kingman, Maine for 40 years, Markleysburg for 35 years and Lincoln, Maine for 2 years.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy; his five wonderful children, Donna and Frank Coglitore, Donald Hersom Jr., all of Bangor, Maine, Denise and Richard Worster, Douglas Hersom and Sara, all of Kingman, and Darren Hersom of Jacksonville, Fla.; eight beautiful grandchildren, Nicole and Jeremy Rankin, Cory and Kristin McDonald, Casey and Tom Kennie, Patrick and Danielle Worster, Joshua Hersom and Kayla, Jessica Hersom and Bill, Jacy Hersom and Pete, Ian Methany; and his eight adorable great-grandchildren, Olivia, Sadie, Lyla, Sidney, Tanner, Amelia, Brady and Deagan; brother Sheldon and Marilyn Hersom; brother Fred Hersom; a special brother-in-law, Robert Brown and sister-in-law Gloria Hersom; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father and mother; brothers Dennis, Roger, Robert and Leo; sisters Ella Scott, Marie Oleary, Emma Burrill and Barbara Warner.
While living in Maine he was truck driver. He graduated from Faith School of Theology in 1978. He and his wife pastored at Prince Edward Island, Canada - The Church of God House of Prayer in West Devin.
They moved to Markleysburg in 1984, where he was youth leader and associate pastor for nine years at the Gospel Center Church. He worked as caretaker of the Church of God House of Prayer Campground. He belonged to the Mountain Fellowship Pastors Association. He and his wife were the founders of Community Hope Ministries Inc., which supports drug and alcohol recovery. Donald had a true passion for helping, encouraging and counseling in this area. After 35 years of living in Pennsylvania, with heartfelt sadness they left many friends that became extended family to move back to Maine with their immediate family surrounding them.
He loved fishing, starting a fire and cooking the fish on the banks of the river. He was an avid hunter, and Maine was his favorite place to hunt. Once in Maine they became active members of Prentiss Church of God.
In lieu of flowers, please send any contributions to Prentiss Church of God, 1687 Park Street, Prentiss, ME 04487.
A memorial service will be held in late spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.