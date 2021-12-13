Cheat Lake, W.Va.
Donald L. McCourt, 83 of Cheat Lake, W.Va. passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021.
He was born October 17, 1938, in Nicholas County, W.Va.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Virgil McCourt and Iva Oxter McCourt; sister, Evelyn McCourt; brother, James McCourt and son-in-law, Edward Alkire.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Mary Jane Ford McCourt; children, James McCourt and wife Commella McCourt, Sarah Alkire, Cathryn "Darlene" Alkire and husband Franklin Alkire, Mary Ann Alkire and husband Bob Alkire, Donny McCourt and wife Shirley McCourt and Peggy Sutton and husband Rusty Sutton; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Grace Dice, Earl McCourt and wife Sarah McCourt and Helen Hartman and husband Bill Hartman and many nieces and nephews. He was loved very much and will be missed very much by all.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 15, in the Smithfield Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 108 Morgantown Street, Smithfield, Pa. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Rose Bircher officiating.
Interment will follow in Ford Cemetery, Cheat Lake, W.Va.
The family asks that everyone please wear a mask while attending the viewing and the funeral service.
Condolences may be sent to deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
