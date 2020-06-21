West Leisenring
Donald L. Peffer, 79, of West Leisenring, passed Thursday June 18, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Born November 13, 1940, in Uniontown, a son of the late Donald G. and Genevieve M. Woody Peffer; father of Dawnnell (Harry) Clark of Derry, Donna (Max A.) Kaydo of New Salem and the late Felicia Ann Peffer; grandfather of Anthony Mischisen, Tina (Brandon) Silk and Skylar Kaydo; great-grandfather of Logan Silk; brother of Bonnie Martin of Masontown, Joni (Arti) Cox of Elkins, W.Va. and the late Vaughn Woody.
He was a veteran, plumber and pipe fitter, a member of the American Legion Post #51 of Uniontown, the AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood, the VFW Post 8543 and the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #354. He enjoyed attending the Senior Community Center in Uniontown and was an avid coin collector and loved his family and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a service will be held Monday at 12 p.m. Interment to follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Bobbi Jo Sines, his home healthcare nurse, for the care given him.
We advise wearing masks and practice social distancing when visiting with the family. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
