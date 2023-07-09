Donald L. Smitley Jr.

Markleysburg
Donald “Donnie” L. Smitley Jr., 66, of Markleysburg, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in his home.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where visitation continues until 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, at which time a service will begin, with the Rev. Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Donnie’s memory, can be made to the American Cancer Society, Attn: Steve Gillis, P.O. Box 862, Carnegie, PA 15106.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
