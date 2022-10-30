Donald L. Tekavec

Uniontown
Donald L. "Don" Tekavec, 86, of Uniontown, died Friday, October 21, 2022.
He was born October 9, 1936, in Crucible, to the late Matthew and Stella Vignovich Tekavec.
He is survived by his wife, Sondra Phelan Tekavec, whom he married in 1962; three children: daughter, Debra Tekavec of Arlington, Va., son, Don Tekavec (Kelly) of Marietta, Ohio and son, Robert Tekavec of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and two grandchildren, grandson, Lake Satterfield and granddaughter, Lily Tekavec of Marietta, Ohio.
Mr. Tekavec graduated from Jefferson-Morgan High School in Jefferson, in 1955, where he played baseball, basketball and football. He attended Wake Forest University from 1955-1956 and served in the US Army from 1958 to 1959.
He received his undergraduate degree from California University of Pennsylvania in 1964 and a graduate degree from West Virginia University in 1968. He was employed as a psychologist with Intermediate Unit #1 from 1967-2001.
Don greatly enjoyed family vacations and activities and playing golf. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.
In accordance with Don's wishes, a private service was held for his immediate family on Thursday, October 27, 2022, followed by interment in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Donald may be made to the American Cancer Society 4 N. Beeson Ave. Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.