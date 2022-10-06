Donald Lee Evans, Sr.

Edinborn
Donald "Donnie" Lee Evans, Sr., 69 of Edinborn, passed away in his home with his family by his side on September 29, 2022. He was born October 9, 1952, son of the late Robert Lee Evans Sr. and late Ernestine A. Bates Evans in Uniontown.
Donnie graduated from German Township High School in 1970 and was a member of the football team which went undefeated his senior year. Donnie always kept busy by working security and coaching basketball, among many things. Donnie was a wonderful man with a heart of gold and he had a smile that could brighten anyone's day No one could ever have a bad day around him because he always made sure he told a joke, cracked a smile, or even gave a hug just to make that person feel better.
Donnie loved his kids unconditionally, and he would drop anything and run for his grandchildren. He was one heck of a grand pap and always made sure the kids were up and ready for school in the morning and waited on the porch when they got off the bus to greet them.
In addition to his parents, Donnie was predeceased by his brother, Robert "Bob" Evans; sisters, Ernestine Bryant, Alveris R. Cohen, Adriane R. Evans; grandson, Rashad Harris; and nephew, Darias Evans.
Donnie was survived by his wife, Dora Evans; children, Donald "DeeJay" Evans, Jr., LaQuita Fletcher, Jeanna, Mamie, Hilda, William "Turk", Aaron; special children, Courtney, Crystal, and Mario; special extended family members, Sean Cooper, William Issac, and Kinta Stanton; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren; brothers, Darrell Evans and Clinton Cohen; special brothers, Bev and Bug English; nieces, Stacey Evans and Gabriella Locke; great-niece, Lailah; great-nephew, Kenyan; special friend, Missy Scott, and numerous other family, friends, and loved ones.
Professional arrangements are in the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, Inc,, 297 E. Main St, Uniontown, PA where services will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
