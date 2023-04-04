Smithfield
Donald Lee Hartman, 85, of Smithfield, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023.
He was born August 1, 1937, in Glendale, Smithfield.
He was predeceased by his parents, William and Mildred Lewellen Hartman; son, David Dean Hartman; and two brothers, Bob Hartman and Bill Hartman.
Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Norma Jean Kennison Hartman; two children, Donald Hartman Jr. and wife, Penny, and Brenda Reese and husband, Mark; four grandchildren, Amber Glisan and husband, Travis, Shawna Seese and husband, Gary, Mark Reese Jr. and wife, Amber, and Michael Reese and wife, Jennifer; 13 great-grandchildren, Harlie, Abbey, Mya, Jacob, Logan, Ellie, Gabe, Jessica, Malakai, Ben, Addie, Mikah and Mitchym; one great-great-grandson, Tate; two sisters, Patty Swaney and Mary "Sis" Myers; two brothers, Larry Hartman and wife, Rose, and Danny Hartman and wife, Kathy; sister-in-law, Helen Hartman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Don was employed for many years as a truck driver with oil companies, and as a heavy equipment operator for various coal companies. He always enjoyed working.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Interment will be at a later date.
