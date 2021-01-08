Masontown
Donald Lee Lilley of Masontown, was born in Uniontown January 30, 1938. He entered Heaven’s gates January 4, 2021. He was reunited with his loving wife of 56 years, Frances Ethel Farrier Lilley. He arose each morning to his devotions and hymns praising his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
If you asked a hundred people who Donald Lee Lilley was, they’d all give you a different story. A jokester. A superhero. The eldest son of Martha West. A Fuller brush salesman. Coupon Don. An ice cream truck driver. A financial loan officer. Lover of pogey bait. A United States Marine aka a jarhead. A protector and provider for his family. A singer of hymns. A dancer of the twist.
Donald Lee Lilley was all of them. What he was to his loving family, was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son and friend to many. From the time he was young he was constantly helping others. It didn’t matter if he was trying to provide for his mom, sisters and brothers by collecting coal along the tracks to keep the home warm or buying a meal for a stranger because they were hungry. No matter the need, Don was always willing to help and serve others.
Living family members left to carry on his purpose of service to anyone in need are his daughter, Phyllis J. Newcomer and husband Jack R. Newcomer of Hopwood; son, Donald K. Lilley of Masontown; daughter, Holly L. Shipley and husband Kenneth Shipley of Cabbage Flats; daughter, Hope C. Slaton and husband David Slaton of Tignall, Ga.; six beautiful grandchildren, Steven Newcomer and wife Christina, Miranda Shipley, Abigail Shipley, Daniel Slaton, Haileigh Slaton and Grace-Anna Frances Slaton; five beautiful great-grandchildren, Lillyonna Zern, Isabelle, Isaiah and Mary Ellen Newcomer, Carly Rose Wood; his siblings, Genievieve Johnson and husband Tom of Severna Park, Md., Wanda David and husband Walt David of Scottsdale and Janet Shumar and husband Ronnie Shumar of Brownsville, Junior West and wife Dorothy West of Mill Run; numerous nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Martha West; wife, Frances Ethel Lilley; siblings, Robert Lilley, Clarence West, Glenn West and Betty Burgan.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, January 9; 1:30 p.m. will be the hour of service in The Masontown Brethren Church with Reverend Rodney Thomas officiating.
Interment will be held in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown, where military honors will be accorded.
Due to current pandemic restrictions, you are asked to keep your visit brief and refrain from social contact. Please comply to safety standards by maintaining social distance and wear required face mask.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com.
