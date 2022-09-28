Fairchance
Donald Lee Phillips Jr., 30, of Fairchance, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022.
He was born August 14, 1992, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of Donald Lee Phillips Sr. and Darlene Smith Phillips Sr.
Surviving are his parents, Donald and Darlene; brother, John Phillips and wife Brittany; sister, Emilie Phillips and her boyfriend, Alex Stoy; two nieces, Abri and Bria Phillips; maternal grandmother, Donna Phillips; paternal grandparents, Harry and Maxine Smith; uncle, Dale Smith and wife Diane; aunts, Veronica, Renee, Toni Rae and Nicolette; and many cousins, loved ones and friends.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Nicholas Phillips; and close uncle, Dave Smith.
Donnie was a kindhearted, hardworking, and loving young man. He graduated from Albert Gallatin High School in 2011, where he also attended the Fayette County Career and Technical Institute studying masonry and welding.
Donnie worked at Tri-County Drain Specialist with his best friend, Shadd Matthews.
He loved spending time with his family and friends. Donnie's nieces, Abri and Bria, were his world. From sled riding in the yard, to swimming in the pool, the girls were always excited as soon as Uncle Donnie showed up. Donnie was a Fantasy Football fanatic, where he loved to talk crap to his dad, brother and friends in the league. He was a yinzer at heart; he loved the Steelers through and through. Every once in a while he would yell out "Roll Tide."
Donnie was a Starbucks lover, where he would often venture with his sister. Donnie had the amazing opportunity of meeting people from all over the area. He would always speak highly about his Meadville friends and the people who helped him through his most difficult times. Anyone who knows Donnie, knows that he had a pure heart. At the end of the day, Donnie loved his mom and dad. He was their biggest fan, and they were his. Donnie was loved by many and will never be forgotten.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 29, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, with Pastor Dana Atwood officiating, Friday, September 30, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Georges Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.