Fayette City
Donald Lee Sadler, 69, of Fayette City, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Donald's visitation will be Sunday, August 30, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the hour of his funeral service, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, PerryopoliS. A complete obituary will be published Sunday. Online condolences are welcome at welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.