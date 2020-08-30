Fayette City
Donald Lee Sadler, 69, of Fayette City, passed away at Uniontown Hospital, with his family by his side, Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born in Charleroi March 18, 1951, a son of William Jacob and Dorothy Evelyn Anderson Sadler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Linda Lee Hager Sadler; siblings, Edward, William, Barry and Cleo.
Donald proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Ann Nicholson-Wise and her husband Carl Wise; granddaughter, Cheyenne Rey McNelis; two great-grandchildren.
Donald's family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery with full military honors being accorded by the Hopwood AMVETS Post 108.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
