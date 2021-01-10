Donald Lee Shoaf III

formerly of Uniontown
Donald Lee Shoaf lll passed away on December 21, 2020, in Panama City , Florida, following a brief illness.
A native of Hopwood, Donnie graduated from South Union High School class of 1966 where he played in the band and served as Drum Major. He was very active in the Boy Scouts of America and was a lifelong camping and outdoor enthusiast. Donnie made his home in Michigan for 35 years after attending Western Michigan University. For the past 20 years he enjoyed living in Panama City, Florida. As an accomplished pianist, Donnie joyfully dedicated his life to music as a performer and teacher. He was extremely charitable with his time and talent, often performing for community events and donating his time to benefit others. Don's heart will forever remain in the mountains of Pennsylvania as he loved Jumonville, Ohiopyle and the Casselman River.
Don is survived by his parents Donald Lee Shoaf Jr. "Lee" (Debonny) of Newville, and Peggy Tillery (Johnson) of New Braunfels, Texas; his daughters, Marla Sirois of Mattapoisett, Mass. and Kasie Carlson of Clearwater, Fla.; granddaughters, Emilie, Sarah, Skyler, McKenzie and Tessa; his sisters, Debby Morris (Ken), Marcia Fulton (Jim), Margie Shoaf Nelligan, Melinda Harlow (Darren), brother, Ashley Shoaf (Laura); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania .
