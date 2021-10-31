Dunbar
Donald Lee Sines, 59, of Dunbar, went to his heavenly home Friday, October 22, 2021, at 3:08 a.m., with his loving wife and five loving sisters by his side.
He was born April 13, 1962, to the late James Frank Sines and the late Kathryn Jane McGarrity Sines.
He graduated from Connellsville High School, Class of 1981, and went on to marry his high school sweetheart, and love of his life, Mary Pat Quinlan Sines, May 16, 1992.
He worked hard his whole life, mainly as a high-tension powerline builder for the past 35 years, first with Seaward Corp., then with PAR Electric. He was a lifelong I.B.E.W. member, local union post #104.
He loved his family tremendously, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was a generous, kind, loving, compassionate, hardworking, strong, funny, silly man that everyone who crossed his path loved.
He loved being in the woods, sitting on his deck enjoying the view, listening to country music, fast cars (especially his ZL1 Camaro), watching the Steelers and Nascar, but most of all he loved his wife and spoiled her every chance he got.
He always had a funny, sometimes unbelievable, but true, story to tell.
He is survived by his forever love, his wife, Mary Pat, who treasures the 41 years they had together.
He is also survived by his siblings, Jim Sines, Barb Sines, Delbert (Kathi Jo) Sines, Linda (Rhea) Bowers, Janet Sines, Amy (Bill) Ghrist and Susie Sines; brothers-in-law, Donnie Quinlan and Mike Quinlan; sister-in-law, Kim Darnell and companion Bruce Johnson (his special hunting buddy and friend); uncle, Ralph Sines; nieces and nephews, Eric (Shari) Sines, Patrick Sines, Amanda (Kris) Pisczek, Sarah Quinlan, Hawk Darnell, Trey Darnell and girlfriend Aya, Elisha Darnell, Danielle (Justin) Maharowski, Amanda Sines, Buddy (Brooke) Sines, Kaitlen (Zac) Bowman, Rheabon Bowers, Allie Bryson, Emmy Wiltrout, Kristina (Nick) Ghrist and Julie Ghrist; and great-nieces and nephews, Logan, Mason, Connor, Logan K., Zackery, Jaxson, Ethan, Jais, Blake, Sydney, Landon (his special buddy), Wyatt, Leona, Knox, Kenslie, Riley, Benny and Josie; many cousins; numerous friends, and special friend Joe Musgrove.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald P. "Ace" and Doris J. Quinlan; siblings, Patty Ann, Ronnie and John; nephews, Jason, Jimmy Jr. and Travis; and sister-in-law, Carole Sines.
CANCER SUCKS!!!
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 31, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 1, in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Donald's name. Donations can be sent to: ALSAC/St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
