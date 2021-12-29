McClellandtown
Donald Lee Wiles, 50, of McClellandtown, formerly of Fairchance, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Henry Clay Villa Nursing Home.
He was born in Fairchance, on July 13, 1971, the son of Donald and Virginia Groover Wiles.
Donald was predeceased by his grandparents.
He is survived by his sister, Melanie Engel, of Fairchance.
He lived with his grandparents, Tobe and Ruth Groover, before he came to live at the home.
A special Thank You goes to the doctors, nurses and staff at Henry Clay Nursing Home, and to Three Rivers Hospice, for the special care they gave him. Donnie will be remembered for his sense of humor and loving heart. Everyone from Molnar's will love and miss him.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 30th, at the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
Friends and family are asked to go directly to the Church Hill Cemetery on Friday, at noon, for the Services.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, masks are required to attend.
