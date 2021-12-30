McClellandtown
Donald Lee Wiles, 50, of McClellandtown, formerly of Fairchance, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, in Henry Clay Villa Nursing Home.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, December 30, in JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
Friends and family are asked to go directly to the Church Hill Cemetery on Friday, at noon, for the services.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are required to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.