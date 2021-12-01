Smithfield
Donald Lee Williams Jr., 59, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021.
He was born on December 26, 1961 in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his father, Donald Williams, Sr.; and three brothers, Ike Williams, Frank Dodson, and Bob Dodson.
Surviving are his mother, Elsie Core Williams; wife, Linda Bankhead Williams; four children, Donald Williams and wife Kimmy, MaryJo Williams and Chris, Daisy Wilson and husband Allen, and Timothy Myers; three grandchildren, Kyleigh and Hunter Boyd and CarleeJo Williams; brothers and sister, Chink Dodson and wife Bonnie, Linda Smitley and Ronald Williams and Jamie; special nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much; and close friends, Rita and Gary Wolfe.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service on Saturday, December 4, 2021, with David Harden officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
