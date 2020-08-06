Formerly of Fayette
In loving memory of Donald Logan Mains, who passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born July 26, 1938, in Fayette. He resided the last 20 years in Springhill, Fla., and recently had moved to live in Cape Coral, Fla. He was 81 years old.
He retired from the airline industry after 33 years of dedicated service. He loved sports and enjoyed playing golf. His kind, gentle nature allowed him to love everyone, and everyone he met loved him. He would stop and talk to a total stranger just to see them smile! He was our "Social Butterfly." He was a wonderful, loving and caring, husband, father, grandfather and family man with an unforgettable sense of humor. He will forever be in our hearts and dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years; three daughters; two sons; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandkids.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
