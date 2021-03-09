Point Marion
Donald Marcellus Evans, 88, a lifelong resident of Point Marion, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home, following a lengthy illness. Born in Springhill Township April 23, 1932, he was a son of the late Paul O. and Ruby Titus Evans.
A 1950 graduate of Point Marion High School, where he was active in the choir and minstrel shows, he worked for 35 years as a petroleum engineering technician with the U.S. Department of Energy in Morgantown.
Marcellus was a faithful member of the New Geneva Baptist Church, currently serving as an honorary deacon, and a former member and past president of the Board of Directors of the Cedar Grove Cemetery Association. He loved working on the family farm and was so knowledgeable of his family genealogy and their roots in Springhill Township going back many generations.
Surviving is his loving wife of 68 years, Shirley Bowers Evans; a granddaughter, Andrea Polowsky and her two girls; several nieces and nephews; two dear friends and neighbors, Martin Daugherty and Mike Kennedy; and his faithful and constant canine companion, "Buddy".
Preceding him in death were his two sons, Deon M. Evans and Brian D. Evans; and two brothers, Paul G. and Charles W. Evans.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Philip S. Rishel, owner and director, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, with Rev. Terry Hagedorn officiating. Interment follows in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the New Geneva Baptist Church, c/o Nancy Loring, 6 South Street, New Geneva, PA 15467.
