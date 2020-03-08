Donald Myers

Springhill Township
Donald "Rick" Myers, 66, of Springhill Township, died unexpectedly at home Thursday, March 5, 2020.
He was born June 4, 1953, in Uniontown.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Terry Myers; his mother, Ruth Myers; children Brian and Regina Myers, Michael Myers and Chad and Courtney Myers; grandchildren Jessica, Ryker and Damon; brothers Randy and Cheryl Myers and Doug and Tena Myers; nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law, Mary Salipek.
Preceding him in death were father, Donald E. Myers; daughter-in-law Marilyn Myers; and father-in-law John Salipek.
Before retirement, Rick was employed as a coal miner and formerly owned Klondike Concrete and Block Plant. He loved doing crossword puzzles, picking mushrooms and hunting.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, March 9, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Chuck McLaughlin officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.