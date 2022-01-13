Connellsville
Donald O. Nicholson Sr., "Duck", 67, of Connellsville passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, in the Bella Health and Rehab Center, in Uniontown.
He was born in Connellsville, on December 11, 1954, the son of William Nicholson and Arlene Yauger Nicholson.
In addition to Donald's parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Daniel, Phillip, William and Anthony Nicholson.
Don worked for Clarks Shoes in Hanover, and for Nicholson Construction in his youth. He was a very proud father of both his children and his pets. He enjoyed Steelers games, music, cooking, and fishing.
Left to cherish Don's memory are a son, Donald O. Nicholson, Jr of Connellsville; a daughter Melinda Nicholson of Pittsburgh; an ex-wife and mother of his children, Linda Nicholson of Connellsville; a brother, Fred Nicholson and wife Kim of Connellsville; and two sisters, Gayle Schuster of Bullskin Township, and Colleen Guth and husband Jim of Dawson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Services will be private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
