formerly of Edenborn
Donald R. Digiovine, 84, a longtime resident of Mentor, Ohio, died December 27, 2020, in Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby, Ohio. He was born September 3, 1936, in Edenborn.
Don worked as an electrician for IBEW Local 673 for 30 years and educated scores of young electricians in the JATC program. In his retirement, he kept busy as a driver for Classic Auto in Mentor.
He was a proud father and grandfather, who enjoyed spending time with family. Over the years, he and his wife, Barbara traveled extensively throughout North America, Europe and the Middle East. Don was never one to remain stagnant - he was an avid techie and tinkerer, with amateur radio eventually complemented by more modern computers. And in recent years, he exchanged riding his Honda motorcycle for time behind the wheel of his Mustang convertible, with wife Barbara at his side.
Survivors include his wife of more than 60 years, Barbara (nee Newman); children Melanie Dawn (Stephen) Garnett, and Heather (Carl) Schumaker; and his grandchildren, Blaze, Steffen, Carsten and Lukas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Grace Digiovine; sister Frances Glad; and his brother, Richard.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 3, in BRUNNER SANDEN DEITRICK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060.
A private funeral service in honor of Donald will be held with private interment at Mentor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
