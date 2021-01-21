Donald R. Kelly

Carmichaels
Donald R. "Butch" Kelly, 66, of Carmichaels, died unexpectedly, Sunday, January 17, 2021, at WHS - Greene Hospital, Waynesburg. He was born December 16, 1954, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Donald Lee and Joyce Ann Wilkins Kelly.
Butch was a 1972 graduate of Bethlehem Center High School and worked for the former Paletta Ford in Fredericktown, until 1973. That same year he started his mining career at Nemacolin Mine until its closure in 1989. Butch also worked for LaFayette Manor in Uniontown in the maintenance department. In 2001 Butch worked for Target Drilling, Inc., for a few years and then got hired at Emerald Mine in 2003. After the merger with Cumberland Mine, he continued to work until his retirement January 3, 2020. Butch was an EMT and firefighter, having served in both the East Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department and Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Department, where he held many positions.
He developed a love for the game of golf when he played in a golf outing for the local union that helped the unemployed miners fund food bank. Butch really enjoyed playing at Nemacolin Woodlands courses and he could often be seen early in the mornings at Rohanna's Golf Course "getting in a round." He also enjoyed hunting, cleaning and polishing his cars, "tinkering" around the house and was always willing to lend a helping hand or give his "expertise" to neighbors. Butch was a member of the United Mine Workers of America Locals 6290, 2258 and 2300.
On May 15, 1976, he married Barbara K. Hillsman, who survives.
Also surviving is his aunt, Shirley A. Kelly of Fredericktown; their "son and daughter", Mike and Danielle Hudock; many close friends in the neighborhood and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, is his only brother, Dane Kelly.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 24, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels.
Due to current pandemic restrictions, social distancing and face masks will be required inside the funeral home during your brief visit.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a charity of one's choice.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.