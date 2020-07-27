Layton
Donald R. Livingston Jr., 61, of Layton, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family. Born July 18, 1959, in Connellsville, he was a son of the late Donald R. and Sarah Adams Livingston.
A resident of Layton, Donald was a veteran of Desert Storm, where he served in the U.S. Army. He was a retired truck driver for Janco Entertainment, a member of the Perryopolis Moose, Perryopolis Gold Star Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7023, Am Vets, Perryopolis Sons & Daughters of Italy. He enjoyed hunting and traveling.
He is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law Chad (Angela) Livingston of Pequea, and Donald Richard Livingston III and fiance Danae of Yukon; daughter Kayla Livingston of Fayette City; three grandchildren, Jordan Livingston, Landon Livingston, Vanille Shepard; three sisters and brother-in-law Sharon Zampatti of Layton, Adonna and Les Martini of Perryopolis, Barbara Leichliter of Layton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Livingston.
Services will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
