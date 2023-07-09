Uniontown
Donald R. Snyder, 94 of Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Collier, PA on September 19, 1928, a son of the late Stanley W. Snyder and Catherine Cowan Snyder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mildred Palmer Christopher Snyder; son, Brian Snyder; two brothers, William Snyder and Myrl Snyder and a sister, Audrey Harding and one great grandson Dominic.
Donald graduated high school from Redstone Township and then attended two years of college for psychology. After college he joined the Army and served during the Korean War. After the Military he worked many jobs the last one was for US Steel as a Machinist.
Donald was a life time member of the Hutchinson Sportsman club and a member of the AMVETS. He loved to fish, telling jokes to his friends and family and loved going to the casino.
Left to cherish Donald’s memory are his two sons, Scott Snyder of Uniontown and Dave Snyder of Orlando, Fla.; one daughter, Donna Mitchell and husband Charles of Smithfield; one sister, Winona Higbottom and husband Ed of Uniontown; three grandchildren, Edward Karol and wife Jessica, Damian Frye and girlfriend Brittany and Brianna Snyder; three great- grandchildren, Jaxon Karol, Liam Frye and Lilah Frye.
The family wants to thank also give a special thank you to Cindy Arnold for the great care she gave their dad.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, PA where family and friends will be received on Monday, July 10, 2023 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., visitation will continue on Tuesday, July 11 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a service celebrating Donald’s life with pastor Frank Philpott officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
