Uniontown
Donald R. Suchevits, 79, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his family.
Donald was born on December 24, 1942, the son of Rudolph and Betty Kisak Suchevits.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia Hall, Kathleen Mitchell and Bernice Suchevits.
Donald was a member of the American Legion Post #51, Uniontown, where he served as chaplain. He spent many years shooting pool in the pool leagues, which was one of his many passions.
He was a kind and generous man who loved his family and was always there for them. Always patient, he never yelled or raised his voice, just quietly shook his head and guided us through the rough times with love and understanding. Even in the end he made sure to put us first, helping us to go on without him until we can be together again.
Donald is survived by his sister, Cynthia Suchevits, of Uniontown; niece, Denise Merico and husband, Ronnie, of New Salem; nephew, Richard Mitchell and wife, Nicole, of Nemacolin; great-nieces, Brittany (Mattie), Chloe and Phoebe; great-nephew, Tony; aunt, Janie Baran; best friends, Brain and Colleen; his beautiful kitty, Baby Girl; and numerous extended family and friends.
At his request, arrangements are private and under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD. Interment is private.
