Smithfield
Donald Rae Wade, 74, of Smithfield, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at WVU Uniontown Hospital.
Donald was born March 7, 1949, in Brownsville, to the late Leonard and Norma Wade.
Donald was previously a member of the First Baptist Church of Maxwell. He later joined Beulah Baptist Church in Smithfield, where he served as a trustee.
He graduated from the Brownsville Area School District.
Donald was a United States Veteran and served in the Army. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star while serving in the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam.
He was a coal miner for 40 years, retiring from Emerald Coal Resources in Waynesburg, and was a member of the UMWA (United Mine Workers of America) Local 2258.
Donald was a sharp dresser, everything matched - his suit, shoes, hat and even his socks. He also loved cars and various vehicles. His favorite candy was root beer barrels and Werther's candy. His favorite beverage was "Mug Root Beer." He was kind and would share his candy and beverage, every now and then. He loved to laugh and enjoyed a good joke.
Donald was a wonderful and supportive husband and family man. He was called Honey, Daddy, Pappy, Uncle Donald, Bruh Wade, Uncle Wade, and Mr. Wade.
Donald is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; five daughters, Nicole Wade of Pittsburgh, Shawn Williams of Morgantown, W.Va., Anchelle Lewis (Georj) of Marietta, Ga., Danielle Bishoff of Morgantown, and Adrienne Wade of Lompoc, Calif.; a stepdaughter, Travaul Martin-Godfrey (David) of Charlotte, N.C.; and a special niece, Crystal Wade of Lansdowne; 13 grandchildren, Miles Lewis, Sr., Darius Johnson, Alexandra Wade, Tamia Johnson, Georj Tobias Lewis, Jr., Breonna Johnson, Jazmyn Lewis, Demetrius Johnson, Greyson Bishoff, Liana Bishoff, Sylas Bishoff, Jeremiah Wade and Khalil Green; six great-grandchildren, Taylor Lewis, Taliya Lewis, Miles Lewis Jr., Tres Lewis, Malachi Julien and Malaysia Johnson; along with two step-grandchildren, Brooklyn Godfrey and Kennedy Godfrey.
He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters-in-law: Dewvaul, Jr. and Sandra Tracy; Elizabeth Phifer; Rudolph, Sr. and Marilyn Tracy; Timothy, Sr. and Toni Tracy; Donald and Marguerite Tracy; Charlotte Tracy; Archie Sr., and Sheri West; James Sr. and Cheryl West; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
Donald was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Melvin Wade.
The family wants to thank Donald's wonderful caregivers, Margie Zentkovich, Nancy Churby, Robert Roadman and Trudy Taylor for their wonderful care that they gave Donald. Also special thanks to the Uniontown Rehabilitation Center, Bella Health Care Center, and Marquis Garden Place Senior Living Center.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Friday, June 9, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, with the Rev. Marvin Wright, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at the Lafayette Memorial Park, Brownsville, where military honors will commence.
Arrangements are under the direction of the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 East Main Street, Uniontown.
