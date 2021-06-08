Fairchance
Donald Ray Kessler, 81, of Medina, Ohio, passed away June 5, 2021. He was born to the late David and Margaret Kovach Kessler in Fairchance, May 18, 1940.
Left to celebrate Donald's life are his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Marcelline Bill Kessler; his loving children, Laura (Kevin) Brown, Jeff (Kathryn) Kessler and Gary (Jennifer) Kessler; cherished grandchildren, Anaiya and Logan Brown, Madisyn Meers and Morgan (Shauna), Blake, Grant and Maria Kessler; his sisters, Diane Horvath and Danette Kanatsky; and his brother, Dale Kessler.
Don was a longtime resident of Medina Township. He was a founding member of the Medina Township Fire Department where he served as captain. He worked at Alcoa and then the Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company for many years. He also worked on the Medina Township roads crew until retirement. He enjoyed working on restoring his classic '56 Pontiac, hunting, playing golf and bowling, but his true love was baseball. Whether it was playing on the Alcoa company team in his younger years, coaching his kids' teams, watching his grandchildren play, or in his later years, playing for the Senior Softball League, one of his favorite places to be was at the ballfield.
Don enjoyed spending time with his many friends and was always ready with a joke to make someone laugh. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was a wonderful husband and father who was loved very much and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to honor Don's memory be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, in WAITE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 756 N. Court Street in Medina. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, in St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 1800 Station Road in Valley City, Ohio.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.waitefuneralhome.com.
