Masontown
Donald Ray Sherman, 74, of Masontown, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at his home.
Donald was born on March 23, 1948 in Connellsville, the son of Robert Kessler and Mary Sherman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Kessler; and sister, Donna Kessler.
Donald is survived by his wife, Frances Kay Sebold Sherman; his children, Sandra Schneider and husband Robert, Donald Ray Sherman, Jr., Renee Trout and Melissa Johnson and husband Mark; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three step children; a sister, Betty Soom; a brother, Jimmy Kessler; and several nieces nephews and cousins.
Donald was a bus driver for the Albert Gallatin School District and he loved cutting grass.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD.
The family would like to thank everyone at Amdeysis Home Health and Hospice for their kindness and great care that they provided to Don, especially Vicky and Amanda.
