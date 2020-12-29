Uniontown
Donald Ray Wingrove, 89, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in the Bella Health Care Center, Uniontown. He was born in Lemont Furnace, September 26, 1931, a son of the Charles Wingrove and Mildred French Wingrove.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by four brothers, Harry, Earl, Charles and Raymond; and two sisters, Betty Barkley and Dolores Wingrove.
Don graduated from North Union High School with the Class of 1949. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps during the Korean War. After the war, he started driving tractor-trailer and it became his life’s work until retirement.
Left to cherish Don’s memory are many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received Wednesday, December 30, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. when a service celebrating Don’s life at 1 PM with Rev. Jim Gear officiating. Military rites will be accorded at graveside by AMVETS Post# 103 of Hopwood in Oak Grove Cemetery, Uniontown.
