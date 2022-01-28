McClellandtown
Donald Raymond Newcomer, Sr., 82, of McClellandtown, passed away peacefully at his home, with loving family by his side, Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
He was born July 28, 1939, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert Newcomer and Ava Henrietta Crawford Newcomer Bryne; wife, Martha Karchnak Newcomer; son, Gary Allen Newcomer; and son-in-law, Frank Hlatky.
Surviving are seven children, Donald Newcomer, Jr. of Phoenix, Ariz., Robert Newcomer (Dawne) of McClellandtown, Charles Newcomer of Perryopolis, Charlene Hlatky of Garland, Tex., Diane Newcomer of McClellandtown, Amy Jo Sobek (Michael) of Masontown, and Patricia Thompson (Norman) of McClellandtown; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild expected in April; and a sister, Katherine Randolph of Searights.
Funeral services are private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
