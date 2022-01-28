Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers will become more widely scattered overnight. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.